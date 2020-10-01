Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) PT Lowered to $29.00 at Piper Sandler

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.02. 2,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,139. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68 and a beta of 1.37. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $137.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.67 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 1.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPBI. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the second quarter worth $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 51.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

