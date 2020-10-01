Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) Shares Gap Down to $1.66

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.66, but opened at $1.43. Panhandle Oil and Gas shares last traded at $1.43, with a volume of 202 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.71 million during the quarter. Panhandle Oil and Gas had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 189.33%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 26th.

In other Panhandle Oil and Gas news, CEO Chad L. Stephens purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $122,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,862.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher T. Fraser purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $163,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 130,718 shares in the company, valued at $213,070.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 230,000 shares of company stock valued at $374,900. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Panhandle Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Panhandle Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Panhandle Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,627 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 18,570 shares during the period. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Company Profile (NYSE:PHX)

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned perpetual ownership of 258,555 net mineral acres; leased 17,203 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,079 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 69 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

