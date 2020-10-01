Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) Cut to “Underperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $8.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $9.00.

PARR has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set an underweight rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NYSEAMERICAN PARR opened at $6.77 on Monday. Par Pacific has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $25.69.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARR. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 491,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

