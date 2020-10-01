Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PRXXF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paradox Interactive AB (publ) in a report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Paradox Interactive AB (publ) in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Paradox Interactive AB (publ) alerts:

PRXXF stock opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. Paradox Interactive AB has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $31.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.68.

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) develops and publishes games and brands for PC, mobile, and console platforms primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, France, Russia, and Scandinavia. The company also publishes music and books. Its game portfolio comprises approximately 100 titles and brands, including Stellaris, Europa Universalis, Hearts of Iron, Crusader Kings, Cities: Skylines, Surviving Mars, Prison Architect, Magicka, Age of Wonders, and the World of Darkness.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Paradox Interactive AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paradox Interactive AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.