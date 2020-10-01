Paul Luongo Sells 2,084 Shares of Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $183,183.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 267,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,550,519.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Paul Luongo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 24th, Paul Luongo sold 16,252 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total value of $1,376,869.44.

On Tuesday, August 18th, Paul Luongo sold 24,362 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $1,890,247.58.

On Friday, July 24th, Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $163,411.35.

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $93.68 on Thursday. Fastly Inc has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $117.79. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 13.72 and a current ratio of 13.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.89.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.02% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.65 million. On average, analysts predict that Fastly Inc will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FSLY shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Fastly from $30.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fastly from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Fastly from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Craig Hallum lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 6,880.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly Inc provides infrastructure software. The Company offers cloud computing, image optimization, security, edge computer technology and streaming solutions. Fastly Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

