PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) CEO Purchases $296,000.00 in Stock

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) CEO Thomas J. Nimbley bought 50,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,913.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PBF Energy stock opened at $5.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.10. PBF Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $34.91. The company has a market capitalization of $683.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.58.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($3.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by ($1.19). The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc will post -7.78 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 18.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,723,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,521,000 after purchasing an additional 876,104 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 163.6% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,137,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,347 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 1,421.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,579,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,664 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 75.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,566,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,693 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at about $54,046,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on PBF Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on PBF Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on PBF Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PBF Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.16.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

