PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Cut to Underperform at CSFB

CSFB downgraded shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has $5.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $14.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PBF. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of PBF Energy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.16.

NYSE PBF opened at $5.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.58. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $5.19 and a 1 year high of $34.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.66.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($3.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($1.19). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post -7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PBF Energy news, CEO Thomas J. Nimbley acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 427,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,913.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Connor Thomas L. O acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $146,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 428,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,061,640 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PBF Energy by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

