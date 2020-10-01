Pennon Group plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Short Interest Update

Pennon Group plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the August 31st total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 299.0 days.

Several research firms recently commented on PEGRF. Barclays began coverage on Pennon Group in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pennon Group in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PEGRF remained flat at $$13.09 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day moving average is $13.22. Pennon Group has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $14.20.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

