People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Price Target Cut to $12.50 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $13.50 to $12.50 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for People’s United Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PBCT. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on People’s United Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of People’s United Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Monday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of People’s United Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.56.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT opened at $10.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. People’s United Financial has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $17.22.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $495.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBCT. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in People’s United Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,812,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,172,000 after purchasing an additional 394,672 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,423,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,885,000 after buying an additional 1,880,800 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,212,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,448,000 after buying an additional 532,817 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 36.3% in the second quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,136,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in People’s United Financial by 171.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,623,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,014 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.