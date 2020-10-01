PERNOD RICARD S/ADR’s (PDRDY) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PDRDY. Citigroup cut shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.00.

PDRDY opened at $31.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.48. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR has a 12-month low of $25.02 and a 12-month high of $38.29.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells beers, wines, and spirits in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal brands include Absolut, Ballantine's, Beefeater, Chivas Regal, Kahlúa, Malibu, Martell, and Brancott Estate. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

