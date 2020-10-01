Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 41.1% from the August 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 175.0 days.

Petrofac stock remained flat at $$1.77 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average of $2.41. Petrofac has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $5.15.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Petrofac from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th.

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services to the onshore oil and gas industry.

