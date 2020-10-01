Petroteq Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) Short Interest Update

Petroteq Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the August 31st total of 72,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 784,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:PQEFF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.04. 215,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,506. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05. Petroteq Energy has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Petroteq Energy (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter.

Petroteq Energy Inc engages in the oil extraction and processing operations. The company is involved in the tar sands mining and oil processing activities using a closed-loop solvent based extraction system that recovers bitumen from surface mining. It holds a 100% working interest in 2,541.73 acre oil sands leases covering oil sands in the Asphalt Ridge area in Utah.

