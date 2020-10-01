Petroteq Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2020

Petroteq Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the August 31st total of 72,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 784,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:PQEFF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.04. 215,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,506. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05. Petroteq Energy has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Petroteq Energy (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter.

Petroteq Energy Company Profile

Petroteq Energy Inc engages in the oil extraction and processing operations. The company is involved in the tar sands mining and oil processing activities using a closed-loop solvent based extraction system that recovers bitumen from surface mining. It holds a 100% working interest in 2,541.73 acre oil sands leases covering oil sands in the Asphalt Ridge area in Utah.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Petroteq Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petroteq Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.