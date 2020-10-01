Pfenex (NASDAQ:PFNX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Pfenex (NASDAQ:PFNX) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PFNX. William Blair lowered Pfenex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Pfenex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of PFNX stock opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. Pfenex has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.93.

Pfenex (NASDAQ:PFNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 million.

Pfenex Company Profile

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

