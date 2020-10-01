Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) PT Raised to $41.00

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) had its price target hoisted by Roth Capital from $20.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the mineral exploration company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 75.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PLL. ValuEngine downgraded Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th.

Piedmont Lithium stock opened at $23.42 on Tuesday. Piedmont Lithium has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $54.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.52 million, a PE ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.79.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 498,259 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,000. Piedmont Lithium makes up approximately 0.6% of Sabby Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sabby Management LLC owned 6.03% of Piedmont Lithium at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 1,092 acres in the Carolina Lithium Belt, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as WCP Resources Limited and changed its name to Piedmont Lithium Limited in August 2017.

