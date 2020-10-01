Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) Shares Gap Down to $0.91

Shares of Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:PT) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.91, but opened at $0.85. Pintec Technology shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 100 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average is $1.18.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pintec Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:PT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Pintec Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users.

