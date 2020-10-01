Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) in a report released on Monday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PINS. Pivotal Research raised shares of Pinterest from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $44.50 in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Pinterest from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.69.

NYSE:PINS opened at $41.51 on Monday. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $42.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.06 and a 200 day moving average of $24.75. The firm has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of -58.46 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.75 and a quick ratio of 11.75.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $272.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 39,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $1,285,840.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $1,561,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,177,470 shares of company stock worth $148,988,679.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 79,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 45,102 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 275.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 148,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 109,021 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,770,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,931,000. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

