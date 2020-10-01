Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Hits New 12-Month High at $43.24

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.24 and last traded at $42.61, with a volume of 373554 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.51.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PINS shares. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $44.50 in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.75 and a quick ratio of 11.75. The company has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.66 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.06 and a 200 day moving average of $24.75.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $272.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 18,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $720,703.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 9,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $398,509.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,177,470 shares of company stock worth $148,988,679.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 375.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,500,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,569,000 after purchasing an additional 9,080,885 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 30.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,134,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469,357 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1,155.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,465,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030,538 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter worth approximately $88,499,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 88.7% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 7,978,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

