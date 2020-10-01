Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

PXD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. TD Securities raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.95.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $85.99 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $159.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.97 and its 200 day moving average is $90.61. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,249,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,587,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,725 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,200,338 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $650,302,000 after acquiring an additional 806,132 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,475,674 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $524,412,000 after acquiring an additional 212,499 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,525,633 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $317,473,000 after acquiring an additional 223,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 24.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,185,387 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $223,455,000 after acquiring an additional 634,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

