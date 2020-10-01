Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB)

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tenable’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TENB. SunTrust Banks raised Tenable from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tenable from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised Tenable from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Tenable from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tenable from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.90.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $37.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -41.03 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Tenable has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $41.80.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $107.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.23 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 68.33% and a negative net margin of 22.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 77,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $2,673,312.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,404.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 127,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $3,983,287.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,805,786 shares of company stock valued at $185,863,556. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Tenable by 213.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,460,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761,472 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tenable by 35.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,124,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,804 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Tenable by 28.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,293,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,858,000 after acquiring an additional 960,650 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Tenable by 6.8% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,152,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,773,000 after acquiring an additional 264,395 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in Tenable by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,392,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,156,000 after acquiring an additional 136,938 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

