Piper Sandler Cuts Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Price Target to $10.00

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

CFFN opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Capitol Federal Financial has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $14.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.69.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $50.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.54 million. Equities analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 26.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,266,117 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $46,970,000 after acquiring an additional 902,388 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,212,153 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,293,000 after buying an additional 46,419 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 44.7% during the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,559,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,711,000 after buying an additional 790,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065,355 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,978,000 after buying an additional 146,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 18.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 662,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,299,000 after buying an additional 103,993 shares during the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.