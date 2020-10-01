Piper Sandler Cuts First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Price Target to $9.00

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FCF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.13.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE FCF opened at $7.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $14.93. The company has a market cap of $759.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.08.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 69,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 299,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 176,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 190,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 16,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.