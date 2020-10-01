Piper Sandler Cuts OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Price Target to $17.00

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on OCFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. BidaskClub cut OceanFirst Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.63.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $13.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.98. OceanFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $25.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCFC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 18.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,687 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 9,365 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 4.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,552 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 14.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,809 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 11,649 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 40.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,244 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.