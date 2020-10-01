Piper Sandler Cuts OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Price Target to $17.00

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on OCFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. BidaskClub cut OceanFirst Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.63.
OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $13.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.98. OceanFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $25.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCFC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 18.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,687 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 9,365 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 4.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,552 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 14.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,809 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 11,649 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 40.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,244 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About OceanFirst Financial
OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.
