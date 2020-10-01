Piper Sandler Cuts Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Price Target to $15.00

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.50.

PFS opened at $12.20 on Monday. Provident Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.32.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $84.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Provident Financial Services will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John R. Kamin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $53,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,770.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFS. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,590 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,204 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

