Piper Sandler Cuts TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Price Target to $6.50

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $6.50 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRST opened at $5.22 on Monday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $9.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.82. The stock has a market cap of $503.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.18.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $41.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.64 million. On average, analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.00%.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, Director Frank B. Silverman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 19,700 shares of company stock valued at $114,405. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 757.9% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

