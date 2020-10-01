Piper Sandler Cuts Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Price Target to $32.00

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Webster Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.70.

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $26.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.40. Webster Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $54.04.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $284.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.68 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WBS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 125,100.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Webster Financial by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Webster Financial by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

