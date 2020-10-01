Piper Sandler Cuts Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Price Target to $7.00

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $7.50 to $7.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

WNEB has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Western New England Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.75.

WNEB stock opened at $5.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.57. Western New England Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $17.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 11.68%. Research analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WNEB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 464,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 98,888 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $752,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 151,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,382 shares during the period. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

