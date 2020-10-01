Piper Sandler Lowers Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Price Target to $13.00

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.42% from the company’s current price.

GWB has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Great Western Bancorp from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of Great Western Bancorp stock opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Great Western Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $36.65. The company has a market cap of $684.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.77 and its 200 day moving average is $15.25.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 120.07% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $108.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Great Western Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Charles Borrecco acquired 2,700 shares of Great Western Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $34,911.00. Also, Director James Brannen bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $62,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 30,120 shares of company stock valued at $384,894 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 821.1% during the 2nd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 444,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 395,932 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,320,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,531,000 after buying an additional 209,886 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 781,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,751,000 after acquiring an additional 159,646 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 302,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 154,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 213.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 220,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 150,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

