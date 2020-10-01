Piper Sandler Lowers NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Price Target to $30.00

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens initiated coverage on NBT Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised NBT Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine cut NBT Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered NBT Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. NBT Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.00.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NBT Bancorp stock opened at $26.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.57. NBT Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.31 and a twelve month high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.13. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $115.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.55 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.42%.

In other news, Director V Daniel Robinson II sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $320,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,895.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph A. Santangelo purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $93,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,212.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,257,400 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBTB. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 588,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,049,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 33,207 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 8.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 63.6% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 46,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.