Piper Sandler Trims Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Target Price to $13.00

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AMAL has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Amalgamated Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amalgamated Bank in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $10.58 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.04. The firm has a market cap of $336.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.80. Amalgamated Bank has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $20.00.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $53.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.15 million. On average, research analysts predict that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. Amalgamated Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,116,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after purchasing an additional 72,182 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,001,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,838,000 after buying an additional 113,934 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 944,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,941,000 after buying an additional 60,114 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 11.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 214,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 21,807 shares during the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amalgamated Bank Company Profile

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

