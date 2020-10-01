Piper Sandler Trims Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Target Price to $13.50

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ORRF. Zacks Investment Research cut Orrstown Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Orrstown Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Orrstown Financial Services from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

ORRF opened at $12.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.48 million, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Orrstown Financial Services has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $23.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.60.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $27.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.59 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 9.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORRF. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 713,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 157,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 21,749 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the first quarter worth $852,000. 41.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

