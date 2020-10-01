Piper Sandler Trims RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Target Price to $12.50

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded RBB Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RBB traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.22. 273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,804. RBB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $21.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average of $12.89. The stock has a market cap of $223.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $27.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Kao acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.82 per share, with a total value of $64,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 413,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,305,890.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in RBB Bancorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,105,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 26.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 14.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 36,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 41,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 41.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. 32.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

