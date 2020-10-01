PLAYTECH PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:PYTCY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in September

PLAYTECH PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:PYTCY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PYTCY remained flat at $$8.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday. PLAYTECH PLC/ADR has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.67.

About PLAYTECH PLC/ADR

Playtech Plc develops and sells software products for the online and land-based gambling industries worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; and provides B2B clients with technology for liquidity and clearing.

