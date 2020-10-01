PLAYTECH PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:PYTCY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in September

PLAYTECH PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:PYTCY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
OTCMKTS:PYTCY remained flat at $$8.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday. PLAYTECH PLC/ADR has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.67.
About PLAYTECH PLC/ADR
