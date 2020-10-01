Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PLUG. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Plug Power from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on Plug Power from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Plug Power from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Plug Power from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Plug Power stock opened at $13.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $14.35. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -43.26 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.30.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 70.36% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $68.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Plug Power news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 64,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $571,756.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,825 shares in the company, valued at $571,756.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen O. Helmer sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $996,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 173,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,807.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,397,755 shares of company stock valued at $26,419,208 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Plug Power by 7.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,280,446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $133,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,302 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Plug Power by 30.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,707,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,234 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Plug Power by 25.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,087,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,764 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the second quarter worth about $32,922,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter worth about $10,773,000. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

