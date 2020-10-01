Plus Products Inc (OTCMKTS:PLPRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Plus Products Inc (OTCMKTS:PLPRF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the August 31st total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PLPRF traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,593. Plus Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.48.

About Plus Products

Plus Products Inc manufactures cannabis products in California. It offers cannabis-infused edibles to the regulated medicinal and adult-use, or recreational markets. The company sells products under the PLUS brand to dispensaries and delivery service customers. Plus Products Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

