Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

NASDAQ PFBC traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,987. The company has a market capitalization of $483.41 million, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.82.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $43.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.39 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 31.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 39.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Preferred Bank during the second quarter worth about $163,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Preferred Bank by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

