ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Shares Gap Up to $3.46

Shares of ProPhase Labs Inc (NASDAQ:PRPH) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.46, but opened at $4.07. ProPhase Labs shares last traded at $3.92, with a volume of 201 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on PRPH. ValuEngine cut shares of ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.01.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ProPhase Labs had a negative net margin of 14.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Ted William Karkus sold 50,000 shares of ProPhase Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,419,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,653,702. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

About ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH)

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter(OTC) consumer healthcare products, dietary supplements, and other remedies in the United States. The company offers TK Supplements product line include Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support; and Super ProstaFlow+ for prostate and urinary health.

