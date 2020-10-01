Proton Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.60 Million (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. One Proton token can now be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton has a market capitalization of $18.60 million and $590,883.00 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Proton has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Proton alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00043132 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005408 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006542 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $587.29 or 0.05390654 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009195 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00058238 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002229 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00032692 BTC.

Proton Profile

Proton (XPR) is a token. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,703,360,274 tokens. The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com

Proton Token Trading

Proton can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.