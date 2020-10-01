Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Shares Gap Up to $12.83

Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.83, but opened at $14.02. Provention Bio shares last traded at $13.68, with a volume of 1,683 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently commented on PRVB. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Provention Bio from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Provention Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $722.07 million, a P/E ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 3.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.11.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.17). Equities analysts anticipate that Provention Bio Inc will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Provention Bio news, CEO Ashleigh Palmer bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.83 per share, with a total value of $35,924.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,565,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,919,214. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor Ramos bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.23 per share, for a total transaction of $33,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,335. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 9,349 shares of company stock worth $118,812 in the last 90 days. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRVB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Provention Bio in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 1,012.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 37.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

