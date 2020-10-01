Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target Raised to $63.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PEG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. BofA Securities raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.31.

PEG stock opened at $54.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.46. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $34.75 and a twelve month high of $63.88. The firm has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $105,640.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,886,568.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,557 shares of company stock valued at $356,959. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Truehand Inc purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

