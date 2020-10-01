PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $46.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Improving housing market prospects, prudent land investments strategy, focus on entry-level buyers and protecting liquidity, as well as closely managing cash flows to mitigate unfavorable demand trends owing to the pandemic raise hopes for the company's future results. Low interest rates, a limited supply of existing homes, pent-up demand following economic shutdown and a desire to exit more densely populated urban centers are helping PulteGroup to gain further. Shares of PulteGroup have underperformed the industry year to date. Earnings estimates have remained unchanged over the past 60 days for 2020, limiting upside potential for the stock. Rising land and labor costs, and cyclical nature of housing market is a potent threat.”

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PHM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PulteGroup from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on PulteGroup from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James upgraded PulteGroup from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on PulteGroup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.88.

NYSE:PHM opened at $46.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.24 and its 200 day moving average is $35.08. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 54,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $2,414,437.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 244,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,788,271.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHM. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 0.5% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 77.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 26.2% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 18.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

