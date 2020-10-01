Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PHPYF remained flat at $$5.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Pushpay has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.28.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group raised Pushpay from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

Pushpay Holdings Limited provides donor management system to the faith sector, non-profit organizations, and education providers in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Its donor management system comprise donor tools, finance tools, and a custom community app. The company provides engagement, payments, and administration solutions, which enables its customers to enhance participation and build stronger relationships with their communities.

