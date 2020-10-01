Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Conagra Brands Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Conagra Brands in a report released on Monday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.71. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $35.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $22.83 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.18. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 37.28%.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 9,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $351,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,048. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Biegger sold 33,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $1,266,656.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,809.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,319,734. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,056,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,581,000 after acquiring an additional 8,401,933 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 4,272,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,255,000 after acquiring an additional 67,577 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,666,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,623,000 after acquiring an additional 74,449 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,298,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,011,000 after acquiring an additional 53,889 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,874,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,335,000 after acquiring an additional 321,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.