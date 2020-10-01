Quarterhill Inc (TSE:QTRH) Insider Buys C$55,445.08 in Stock

Quarterhill Inc (TSE:QTRH) insider Quarterhill Inc. bought 31,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.78 per share, with a total value of C$55,445.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$190,403.04.

Quarterhill Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Quarterhill Inc. bought 30,700 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.83 per share, with a total value of C$56,263.89.

On Monday, September 21st, Quarterhill Inc. bought 3,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.84 per share, with a total value of C$5,514.90.

On Friday, September 18th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 50,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.84 per share, with a total value of C$91,815.00.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 39,500 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.84 per share, with a total value of C$72,680.00.

On Monday, September 14th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 22,500 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.83 per share, with a total value of C$41,085.00.

On Thursday, September 10th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 38,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.84 per share, with a total value of C$69,836.40.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 42,600 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.81 per share, with a total value of C$77,208.24.

On Friday, September 4th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 32,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.84 per share, with a total value of C$58,790.40.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 43,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.84 per share, with a total value of C$79,292.00.

On Monday, August 31st, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 32,900 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.86 per share, with a total value of C$61,309.15.

Shares of Quarterhill stock opened at C$1.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.12 million and a PE ratio of 8.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.85. Quarterhill Inc has a 1 year low of C$1.30 and a 1 year high of C$2.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.03%.

Several analysts recently commented on QTRH shares. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.47 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, August 7th.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Technology segment licenses patent technologies to approximately 355 companies. Its patent portfolios include patents relating to 3D television, phased loop semiconductor, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, streaming video, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, smart meter monitoring, non-volatile flash memory and other memory, building automation, enhanced image processing, computer gaming, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, and CMOS image sensors; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications.

