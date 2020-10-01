Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.78.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 58,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $6,458,155.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,024,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 10.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 133,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,713,000 after acquiring an additional 7,251 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.3% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 39,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 101.7% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.7% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DGX traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.28. 9,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.85 and a 200 day moving average of $109.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $73.02 and a 1-year high of $131.81.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 13.78%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.15%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

