Qwertycoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $119,400.00 (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. During the last week, Qwertycoin has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. Qwertycoin has a total market capitalization of $499,173.55 and approximately $119,400.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Qwertycoin Profile

Qwertycoin (CRYPTO:QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 123,520,269,798 coins. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

