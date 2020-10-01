Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Radius Health from $39.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Radius Health in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Radius Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.22.

Radius Health stock opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $526.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.13. Radius Health has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $29.89.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $50.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.43 million. Equities research analysts predict that Radius Health will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 199,029 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $2,254,998.57. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,155,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,074,239.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 25,000 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.21 per share, for a total transaction of $330,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,956,685 shares in the company, valued at $91,897,808.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 424,029 shares of company stock worth $4,923,249 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Radius Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,900,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Radius Health by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 665,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,075,000 after acquiring an additional 208,247 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Radius Health by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 550,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 153,725 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Radius Health by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,437,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,480,000 after acquiring an additional 120,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in Radius Health by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 535,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 119,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

