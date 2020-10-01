Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Shares Gap Up to $0.44

Rave Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:RAVE)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.44, but opened at $0.54. Rave Restaurant Group shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 2,103 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.71.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.71 million for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 144.99% and a negative net margin of 43.99%.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark. It operates in Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants segments. The company's buffet restaurants are located in free standing buildings or strip centers in retail developments that offer dine-in, carryout, and catering services, as well as delivery services.

