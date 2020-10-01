Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB)

Stock analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 6.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Truist raised their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of LOB stock opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $26.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 158.31 and a beta of 1.32.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $63.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.34 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 2.15%. Analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, CEO James S. Mahan III purchased 73,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.49 per share, with a total value of $1,502,470.23. Also, CEO James S. Mahan III acquired 21,200 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.30 per share, with a total value of $409,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 177,930 shares of company stock valued at $3,543,713 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOB. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 435.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 124.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 406.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

