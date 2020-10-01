Raymond James Reiterates C$48.50 Price Target for Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI)

Raymond James set a C$48.50 price target on Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Parkland Fuel’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

PKI has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$42.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$38.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$37.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

TSE PKI opened at C$35.21 on Monday. Parkland Fuel has a one year low of C$17.57 and a one year high of C$49.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$33.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion and a PE ratio of 34.52.

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.32) by C$0.53. The business had revenue of C$2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.49 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Parkland Fuel will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Parkland Fuel news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 16,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.39, for a total transaction of C$651,692.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 534,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$21,568,416.95.

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

