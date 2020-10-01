Raymond James Reiterates C$48.50 Price Target for Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI)

Raymond James set a C$48.50 price target on Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Parkland Fuel’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS.
PKI has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$42.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$38.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$37.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th.
TSE PKI opened at C$35.21 on Monday. Parkland Fuel has a one year low of C$17.57 and a one year high of C$49.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$33.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion and a PE ratio of 34.52.
In other Parkland Fuel news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 16,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.39, for a total transaction of C$651,692.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 534,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$21,568,416.95.
About Parkland Fuel
Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.
