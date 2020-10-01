Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 7,355 ($96.11) price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,600 ($86.24) to GBX 7,100 ($92.77) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,150 ($106.49) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 9,000 ($117.60) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,200 ($107.15) price objective (up previously from GBX 7,200 ($94.08)) on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,400 ($122.83) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,661.39 ($100.11).

RB stock opened at GBX 7,560 ($98.78) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7,478.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7,035.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.78 billion and a PE ratio of -19.88. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,130 ($67.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

